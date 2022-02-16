Finance Ministry: RON97 up six sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97 will increase from RM3.21 to RM3.27 per litre while RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by six sen per litre while those for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged for the February 17 to 23 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97 will increase from RM3.21 to RM3.27 per litre while RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

“To protect consumers from the impact of actual increase in world oil prices, the government has maintained the retail price of RON95 petrol at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market prices of these two products have exceeded the set ceiling levels,” it said.

It said the government would continue to monitor impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take the necessary measures to continue to protect the welfare and wellbeing of the people. — Bernama