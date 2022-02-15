MMEA records RM2.7b in seizures, auctions, compounds in 17 years, says its D-G

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin with MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som (left) during MMEA’s 17th anniversary celebration in Selangor waters, Port Klang, February 15, 2022.

PORT KLANG, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has recorded seizures, auctions, compounds and fines amounting to RM2.7 billion in the 17 years since its establishment.

Its director-general, Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som, said the amount covered enforcement actions against foreign fishing boats; illegal immigrants and smuggling of drugs; cigarettes; ketum and other controlled items.

He said MMEA also coordinated 2,428 search and rescue operations (SAR or Carilamat), involving 10,077 victims, and more than RM650 million worth of property was saved.

“Several special operations, which are the benchmark of the Malaysian Maritime, such as Ops Naga, Ops Kuda Laut, Ops Jangkar Haram and Ops Benteng have recorded resounding successes,” he said in a statement in conjunction with MMEA’s 17th anniversary celebration in Selangor waters today, which was officiated by Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Mohd Zubil said as a security agency under the Home Ministry (KDN), MMEA will continue to give its commitment and redouble its efforts for the continued security of the country’s waters.

On MMEA’s 17th anniversary celebration, he said that for the first time this year, a total of 10 ships, including two offshore patrol vessels (OPV), namely, KM Arau and KM Pekan, six aircraft and eight boats involved in the fleet review, participated in sail and fly past in Selangor waters.

Apart from that, the marine and air assets also held formation performances, as well as demonstrations of enforcement and rescue missions at sea. — Bernama