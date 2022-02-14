Referee collapses and dies during football match in Kajang

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said they received a distress call regarding the man in his 50s who had lost consciousness at 4.17pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — A man died while refereeing a football match in Taman Berjaya, Kajang, yesterday afternoon.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said they received a distress call regarding the man in his 50s who had lost consciousness at 4.17pm.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene found that the victim, who was the match referee, collapsed in the middle of the field after the match had gone 19 minutes.

“Paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed his death,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to Kajang Hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama