PM Ismail Sabri to make official visit to Brunei beginning tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will undertake his first official visit to Bandar Seri Begawan from February 14-15, since assuming office on August 21 last year.

Wisma Putra said Ismail Sabri will have an audience with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

“Both leaders will take stock of the progress of the ongoing cooperation and further enhance the post Covid-19 cooperation that will benefit the peoples of both countries.

“This, among others, would include discussions on the proposed establishment of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement by air, cooperation on health diplomacy, and promotion of closer economic cooperation,” it said in a statement.

The meeting will be followed by an official luncheon hosted by His Majesty. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the Malaysian diaspora in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The statement said that Ismail Sabri will be accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and senior government officials.

Wisma Putra said the visit would be conducted in full compliance with the strict health and safety protocols put in place by the governments of Brunei and Malaysia. — Bernama