Umno backs GRS but BN remains the priority, says Ahmad Zahid

File photo of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Iskandar Puteri February 5, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has the support of Umno to continue to administer the state government, but the latter’s loyalty remains with Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“Umno’s priority as a BN component party remains, as with Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) which is also a BN component party, and so that should be emphasised as not a conventional principle but something that is in the BN constitution,” the BN chairman and Umno president said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after officiating at PBRS’ third triennial convention here today.

He said BN’s cooperation with GRS will be looked into in the run-up towards the 15th general election (GE15) by taking into account the views of other component parties, including Sabah-based ones, as Sabah’s political landscape differed with the other states.

What mattered most was how BN component parties can field winnable candidates to form the state government, he added.

GRS comprises Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Sabah Progressive Party and PAS), BN (UMNO, MIC,MCA and PBRS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

On the selection of BN candidates for the Johor state election next month, Ahmad Zahid said the final list will be announced on February 26 at the latest.

Meanwhile, PBRS president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said as a BN component party, PBRS has raised several proposals for consideration, and cited senator posts, overcoming Sabah’s illegal immigrants issue and price hikes as some of them.

PBRS is also hopeful to be given the opportunity to contest in areas that the party has good chances of winning, he said. — Bernama