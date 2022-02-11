Parti Bangsa Malaysia ready to work with other political parties, says its sec-gen

PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said as a new party, building alliances can help PBM serves the people more effectively, with each coalition playing different roles in the political landscape. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is prepared to join forces with any political parties or coalition which shares the party’s ideals.

PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said as a new party, building alliances can help PBM serves the people more effectively, with each coalition playing different roles in the political landscape.

“Every political party has its own strength and weaknesses. What’s important is for political parties which share the same ideals to leverage each other’s strength to achieve a synergy that can enhance its service to the voters.

“For the sake of national interests, PBM is prepared to join forces with any parties or coalition which subscribe to these six core pillars,” he said in the statement today.

The pillars are multiracial involvement, women empowerment, youth empowerment, economic development, educational improvement, as well as science and technological progress.

Nor Hizwan said political parties should not be obsessed over the excessive competition but should seek out and complement each other for the greater good of this nation.

As such, he said no parties should be dominating the political landscape.

Previously, PBM has announced that it will contest two seats in the Johor state election next month. ― Bernama