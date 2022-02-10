Johor polls: Pejuang candidates must undergo anti-corruption psychometric test, says president

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters in front of the Parliament building, April 30, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Individuals who have the potential to become candidates for Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) in the upcoming Johor state election are required to undergo the anti-corruption psychometric test (RBTAG) as recommended by #RasuahBusters.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, in a statement today, said this was to ensure that its candidates are clean and not involved in corruption activities apart from having a high level of credibility.

“The test is also part of our commitment to provide the best service to the people and at the same time expressing the party’s desire to change the fate of the nation and country by ensuring a future free from corruption, with integrity and restoring Malaysia’s glory,” he said.

On Tuesday, Pejuang said the party was still moving solo to contest in the Johor state election and any cooperation with other political parties might be considered later.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election while the nomination on February 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama