Perikatan hopes SOPs for Johor polls will be campaign, voter-friendly

JOHOR BARU, Feb 9 — Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) is confident that the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be finalised for the Johor state election will be “campaign and voter-friendly”.

Johor PN secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said PN also welcomed the Election Commission’s (EC) initiative to encourage voters to go out and vote through the implementation of the “Jom Kita Undi” campaign through various channels including social media.

Therefore, PN component parties, including PAS and Gerakan, would strengthen their machinery in preparation for the election, he said.

“However, we hope that the SOP will not be too strict as recommended by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said in a statement today.

Sahruddin said it was the responsibility of all parties, including the election machinery and voters, to abide by the new norms and SOPs set to ensure the Johor election process runs smoothly without any untoward incidents.

The EC announced today that polling for the 15th Johor state election would be on March 12, while the nomination on February 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama