Muhyiddin tests positive for Covid-19 after chairing NRC meeting yesterday

National Recovery Council chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends an NRC Town Hall event at Pullman Hotel in Kuching December 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and will be undergoing self-quarantine at his home in accordance with Health Ministry (MoH) regulations.

The former prime minister and Bersatu president made the announcement in a short Facebook post today, where he added that he was only experiencing mild symptoms and is in a good condition.

“To anyone who is likely to be my close contact, I advise them to adhere to the protocol set by the MoH.

“Please pray for my health and my family’s,” he said.

This is the first time Muhyiddin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to publicly available information.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin chaired an NRC meeting, which is normally attended by a long list of very important persons.

Those that have been confirmed present yesterday include Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin, former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Subang MP Wong Chen.

Also in attendance was Capital A Bhd — formerly known as AirAsia Group Bhd — chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

Other than Muhyiddin, Khairy and Radzi, the council also includes Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof representing the government.

Opposition politicians in the council include Dzulkefly, Tan Sri Bernard Dompok of Upko, former health minister from Amanah, Chong Chien Jen from DAP and Wong Chen from PKR.

Other members from the public — aside from Fernandes — are Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Datuk Habibah Abdul Rahim, Datuk Michael Kang, Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Datuk Hartini Zainuddin and Dr Sivakumar Thurairajasingam representing expert from various field and industries.