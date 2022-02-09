Covid-19: Sabah records three more education clusters in Beluran, Keningau and Kinabatangan

Sabah today recorded a total of 3,333 daily Covid-19 cases to take the cumulative number of infections to 259,932 while two fatalities were reported ― one each in Papar and Tuaran. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 9 ― Three more education clusters were recorded in Sabah today, namely in Beluran, Keningau and Kinabatangan, said state Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said in a statement today that the Access Menawo cluster in the Keningau district involved a female student from the Institut Pelajaran dan Dakwah Islam Sabah (IPDAS) hostel, with the 21-year-old index case first showing symptoms on February 6 before testing positive on the same day.

Close contact tracing at the hostel found 11 more positive cases, taking the cumulative total to 12 people.

In Beluran, the Simpangan Paitan cluster was detected at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simpangan Paitan when the index case, a female student, staying at the hostel had a bout of flu, cough and sore throat since February 4 and tested positive two days later, with 22 more cases detected through close contact tracing.

The Bukit Garam cluster in Kinabatangan involved an 18-year-old female student of SMK Bukit Garam, who began having symptoms on January 28 and tested positive at the Kinabatangan Hospital on February 6, with 46 more cases from among the school students and staff also detected through close contact tracing.

Masidi said all three index cases from the three clusters were in categories one and two and had been isolatated for treatment.

