Report: Bersatu quitting govt now would be ‘a stupid move’, says Muhyiddin

Institute of the future of Malaysia chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech during the handing over ceremony of time policy of development programme research grant at Kuala Lumpur Golf Country Club, February 7, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Za

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today emphasised that any attempts by Bersatu to leave the government — which would trigger a general election — would only provoke public ire.

Muhyiddin said that Bersatu has taken into consideration public and national interests to avoid any loss of life amid the Omicron wave, despite a strained relationship with Umno.

“It’s so that no lives are lost over such a stupid move. Taking such action (triggering a general election) just for our party’s interest.

“The people would say ‘what the hell are you trying to do? In this Omicron (wave). Do you want to see us die?’ That would be their question,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini during a press conference today.

He was responding to a query by the media on Bersatu’s assertion that it planned to stay in government despite its recent fallout with Umno ahead of the Johor state election.

He said that it would be inappropriate for him to “push the button” in the current climate, and go against Bersatu’s own interests.

“If you have power and you abuse your power just because of your own self-interest at the expense of the livelihood of your people, I think that is most irresponsible,” the Pagoh MP stressed.

Last year, Muhyiddin said that he was not afraid to “push the button” to trigger the downfall of the Johor state government.

On election seats in the coming Johor state polls, Muhyiddin said that negotiations between Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties — Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan — will be finalised tomorrow.

“There are two or three overlapping seats with Gerakan that need to be resolved,” said the PN chairperson, adding that the Johor elections would be a chance for voters to consider not voting for the corrupt leaders in Barisan Nasional (BN), including those from the court cluster.

The Election Commission is set to meet on Wednesday to decide both nomination and polling dates for the Johor polls following the dissolution of the state assembly.