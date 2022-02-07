Pulau Burung residents returning home after air becomes breathable again

Firefighters work to put out the fire at the Pulau Burung landfill in Nibong Tebal January 22, 2022. ― Bernama pic

NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 7 ― Residents of Kampung Kebun Baru, who were evacuated due to a fire that broke out at a landfill in Jalan Byram, Pulau Burung on January 12, have been allowed to return to their homes now that the air is safe to breathe.

However, residents of Ladang Byram have been advised not to go back until the Department of Environment (DOE) in Penang gets a stable air quality reading, said the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district disaster management committee statement today.

“People living in the SPS district must monitor their health and seek medical treatment if they are experiencing symptoms of illness like breathing difficulties,” it added.

Some 400 people from 90 households located near the burning landfill were quickly moved away to temporary shelters due to the smoky air. Ten schools in the area were also closed.

The fire that burned through more than 11ha of the landfill site was finally put out on February 1. ― Bernama