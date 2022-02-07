Covid-19 test kits to be replenished in Sabah soon, says state minister

Datuk Shahelmey Yahya looking at a Covid-19 test kit at a pharmacy. ― Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 ― Pharmacies and retailers selling Covid-19 test kits will have their stocks replenished in one to two days.

This assurance came from Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya who said that he was informed of this by pharmacies and retailers that were selling the test kits.

He urged the public not to go on panic buying as new stocks will arrive soon.

Shahelmey added that he carried out a survey at several pharmacies and retail outlets following complaints from the public that they had difficulties getting the test kits at pharmacies and retail outlets.

“From my survey, I have found that this was true as several shops have depleted their stocks due to the increase in demand following the clusters at schools,” he said today.

“But I was assured that the stocks would be replenished in a day or two. So, I urge the public not to go on panic buying,” he said.

He also said that the government has set the ceiling price for the test kits at RM19.90 but most of the shops are selling them lower than the ceiling price.

The sudden increase in the sale of test kits could be due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, which prompted the public to conduct self-test at home. The reopening of schools after the Chinese New Year break is also driving up the sale.

Luyang Pharmacy owner Yee That Hian said yesterday that there had been high demand for self-test kits before the Lunar New Year.

He said the test kits were sold out at his pharmacy since January 27 and new stocks would be available next week. ― Borneo Post Online