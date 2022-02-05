Sarawak minister: Scoot Tigerair’s Singapore-Miri direct flights will begin Feb 23

Scoot will start its twice-a-week direct passenger air service between Singapore and Miri on February 23. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Feb 5 — Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd (Scoot) will start its twice-a-week direct passenger air service between Singapore and Miri on February 23, says State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He said his ministry had received an official letter of confirmation from Scoot on Thursday (February 3).

Lee said Scoot counters were already set up at the Miri Airport and ready to manage passengers for the Singapore-Miri route.

“The flights are now open for booking to the public, and travellers can go directly to their website at https://www.flyscoot.com.

“They will operate every Wednesday and Saturday, arriving at 2.20pm in Miri and departing back to Singapore at 3pm the same day,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Lee, Scoot’s inaugural flight for the Singapore-Miri route was initially scheduled for January 19, 2022, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed to February 23, 2022.

He added that currently, Scoot was operating flights from Singapore to Kuching three times a week, and it was very timely for the airline to operate the Singapore-Miri route, with the latter designated as the northern gateway to Sarawak.

“This is also a manifestation of the confidence of the airlines and other big corporations in Sarawak, especially on what Miri can provide and offer the big industry players as the preferred investment destination, particularly for the oil and gas industry in Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama