Perak MB: Proposed logging, mining project at Kenderong forest won’t be approved if it has negative impact

Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press at the Mentri Besar’s Office in Ipoh May 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Feb 5 — The Perak government will not approve the proposed logging and tin mining project at the Kenderong forest reserve in Mukim Kerunai, Gerik if it has a negative impact.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad he would obtain a full report over the matter from the Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) first.

“We respect the concerns raised by Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) and the state government will take note of all that, if it is an environmentally sensitive area, of course such activities cannot be carried out there,” he told a press conference after participating in a dialogue session with members of Sahabat AIM at Laman Seri Ridzuan here today.

Yesterday, SAM objected to the proposed logging and tin mining project on the 245-hectare plot site.

Its president R. Meenakshi said the proposed site was an environmentally sensitive area under Rank One, whereby no development, agriculture or logging should be permitted, except for low impact nature tourism activities, research and education purposes.

Saarani said the final decision on the project would always be after the environment impact assessment (EIA) was out. — Bernama