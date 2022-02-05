Dr Mahathir discharged from IJN, to recuperate at home

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been warded at the institute since early January for treatment after undergoing an elective procedure on January 9. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 ― Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) today.

The semi-private specialist hospital said in a statement released this afternoon the two-time former prime minister was allowed to go home early this morning.

“Tun Dr Mahathir was recently admitted and received medical treatment during his stay at the IJN. He shall now continue recuperating at home,” the hospital management said.

Dr Mahathir has been warded at the institute since early January for treatment after undergoing an elective procedure on January 9.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman will still be required to undergo follow-up treatment, IJN noted.

Both he and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah thanked everyone for their concern, the institute said in the statement.