Sahabat Alam Malaysia: Perak govt must regazette Kenderong forest reserve

Sahabat Alam Malaysia president, R Meenakshi said SAM was extremely disappointed because the natural jungle which provided important ecological services is set to become a victim of a mining project which would destroy the environment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Feb 4 — Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) has urged the Perak government to regazette the Kenderong forest reserve in Mukim Kerunai, Gerik, as a permanent forest reserve with classification as a water catchment forest.

Its president, R Meenakshi said SAM was extremely disappointed because the natural jungle which provided important ecological services is set to become a victim of a mining project which would destroy the environment.

Recently, she said a local mining company had proposed a logging and tin mining project in the Kenderong forest reserve and a 245-hectare (ha) of its forests had been degazetted for the purpose.

“The clearing of the 245 ha of forests in Kenderong forest reserve as stated in the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Report will bring disaster, coupled with mining activities which have a potential to pollute local water resources.

“SAM opposes the proposed project at the Kenderong forest reserve because any kind of environmentally unsound project proposal will destroy the environment, affect water resources, livelihoods and source of income of the local communities,” she said in a statement here today. — Bernama