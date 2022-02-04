Mohamad Zabidin takes oath of office as Federal Court Judge

Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah taking the oath of office and allegiance as a Federal Court Judge at the swearing-in ceremony at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya, February 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah who was elevated to the Federal Court took his oath of office and allegiance before Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat in a ceremony held at the Conference Hall, Palace of Justice today.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali was promoted to the Court of Appeal.

He took his oath of office and allegiance before Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the instruments of appointment to Mohamad Zabidin, 64, and Mohd Nazlan, 54, in a ceremony held at Istana Negara.

Their appointments took effect yesterday.

Mohamad Zabidin was appointed as High Court Judge on July 28, 2006 before being elevated to the Court of Appeal on Nov 26, 2018, while Mohd Nazlan has served as Judicial Commissioner from April 10, 2015, before being appointed as High Court Judge on Jan 30, 2017.

Meanwhile, eleven individuals including former Securities Commission director Roz Mawar Rozain received their appointment letters as Judicial Commissioners from Tengku Maimun.

The others were deputy head of division I, legal division at the Attorney General’s Chambers Azizan Md Arshad, senior federal counsel S.Narkunavathy, Legal Profession Qualifying Board certificate of Legal Practice (CLP) examination director Jamhirah Ali.

Four lawyers have also been appointed as Judicial Commissioners, namely Noor Hisham Ismail, Azlan Sulaiman, Leong Wai Hong and Kenneth Yoong.

All of them took their oath of office and allegiance before Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and Malaysian Bar president A G Kalidas. — Bernama