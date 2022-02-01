Mayor: 100 trees felled, 219 houses damaged during tornado-like freak storm in Ipoh

Several houses were damaged due to strong winds and storms in several areas including around Kampung Tawas, Taman Tasek Damai and Kelebang Selatan January 31, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Feb 1 — About 100 trees were felled in four areas — Taman Desa Seri Chepor, Kampung Tawas, Taman Tasek Damai and Kampung Seri Klebang Tambahan Jaya, here, due to a tornado-like freak storm on Sunday (January 30).

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the Ipoh City Council (MBI) received several reports regarding the incident.

“We have decided that of the trees we planted, some are not suitable as the roots are not deep-rooted. These trees will be pruned because we are worried that if the roots are not strong enough, the trees may fall and hit passing vehicles.

Several houses at Kampung Tawas, Ipoh were damaged or destroyed following strong winds in the area yesterday. Picture taken January 31, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“Therefore, we will replace such trees with other ones that are more suitable and safer,” he told reporters after a working visit to Kampung Tawas and Taman Tasek Damai as well as to present 100 food baskets to affected residents, here, today.

A total of 219 houses in the four areas suffered damage due to the incident but no injuries or casualties were reported.

Rumaizi said MBI has channelled an initial allocation of RM40,000 for the purchase of items to repair damaged houses in all affected areas.

“Since the night of the incident (on Sunday), we have been doing cleaning and repair works, and we will assess the damage suffered by the residents from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, this year’s Chinese New Year celebration by the Tionghoa community in Kampung Tawas was not as lively as in previous years.

The only noise heard in the area was that of workers repairing house roofs and structures that were damaged in the storm.

Lee Yoon Theian, 70, said the Year of the Tiger which would have been celebrated with a big bang was a sad day for him as he just sat at home even though the preparations for the festival had been made in advance.

“My wife and I are afraid to go out anywhere for fear of theft. There will be no big dinner plans too. I have accepted this situation, but it is very sad,” he added. — Bernama