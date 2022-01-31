Three more green turtle carcasses found on Terengganu beaches

Staff from the Terengganu Fisheries Department bury the carcass of a green turtle which was found along Kelulut Beach in Marang January 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 31 — Three more green sea turtle (penyu agar) carcasses were found at two beaches — two in Pantai Kijal, Kemaman and one in Pantai Kelulut, Marang — in less than 25 hours.

Turtle egg collector, Roslan Muhammad, 54, said the first carcass was found by his son Muhammad Aqil, 21, at 7.30am yesterday at Pantai Kijal with wounds on the neck.

“Today, I came across a turtle carcass at 8.15am while I was collecting turtle eggs at Pantai Kijal.

“It was found at about five kilometres from yesterday’s location. I estimate the turtle is between 25 to 32 years old and there are wounds on the neck believed to be due to being caught in a fishing net,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Roslan, who has been collecting turtle eggs for the past 15 years, said he would usually find between 20 to 30 turtle carcasses every year on several beaches around Kemaman.

“I find it very sad as there is an increase in reports of turtle carcasses being found. What is the point of prohibiting the sale and consumption of turtle eggs if these adult turtles that can produce many eggs die just like that.

“The government needs to take drastic measures to investigate the cause of death and take stern action against fishermen who still use illegal fishing nets while at sea to prevent this problem from recurring,” he said.

Meanwhile, the founder of Marang Turtle Conservation, Rani Awang said they received a report on the discovery of a green sea turtle carcass at Pantai Kelulut, Marang at 10 last night.

“This is very troubling to us because turtle deaths are being reported almost daily. As a non-governmental organisation (NGO), we are very saddened by the current situation as successful conservation work seems futile now with the increase in turtle deaths in the ocean,” he said.

Terengganu Fisheries Department director Ruzaidi Mamat when contacted by Bernama said his department would issue a media statement soon, regarding the turtle deaths in the state. — Bernama