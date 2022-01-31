NSC: EMCO in Felda Tersang, Raub from Feb 2

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in today June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Felda Tersang 1, 2 and 3, Mukim Batu Talam, Raub, Pahang from February 2-15.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement uploaded on Facebook today, said that the EMCO in Kampung Batu Talam, which is in the same sub-district, would end tomorrow as scheduled.

He said the decision was taken based on the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trend in the locality concerned.

Rodzi also said there were no extensions to the EMCO in other localities in the country today. — Bernama