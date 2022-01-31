Man pleads not guilty to causing hurt on e-hailing driver in KL

A wireman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in KL today to a charge of robbing and voluntarily causing hurt on an e-hailing driver. — Istock pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — A wireman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing and voluntarily causing hurt on an e-hailing driver.

Fadlan Ahmad Fahimi, 24, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Mahyon Talib.

He was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery against P. Kesavan, 45, at Jalan Sentul Pasar here, at 1.30pm last January 24. A video of the incident went viral on the social media.

Fadlan faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and can also be fined or whipped, if found guilty.

His lawyer, Mohd Irwan Sumadi, requested that his client be sent for mental examination.

“Based on our own observations and the video that was viralled on social media, we suspect the accused has mental problems,” he added.

Following which, the court ordered Fadlan to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak, for observation, and set March 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted. — Bernama