Malaysia records eight more Covid-19 deaths, including one brought-in-dead case

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Malaysia logged eight new Covid-19 related deaths today, as cases dipped slightly below the 5,000 mark for the first time in three days.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow site, this includes one person who was brought in dead.

The total number of victims who died from the virus before reaching hospitals as of today is 6,442 people.

This brings the total number of fatalities nationwide to 31,965 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent of the 2.84 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Labuan recorded the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 15.

Putrajaya recorded the smallest margin at two deaths per 10,000 people.

New infections by state

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases at 1,267.

Overall, the Klang Valley reported 1,707 new infections. Of these, 409 were in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor is Johor at 763 followed by Kedah at 420 and 396 in Melaka.

This is followed by Sabah 373, Penang 326, Kelantan 279 cases, Negri Sembilan at 204, Pahang 204 and Perak at 130.

Only Labuan recorded zero new infections respectively.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 53,248.

From that figure, a total of 86.2 per cent or 435,883 people are currently quarantined at home, 4,247 or 8.0 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounted for 2,998 or 5.6 per cent of patients.

Of these, 55 (0.1 per cent) are in intensive care units. And from these, 65 patients require ventilators.