CovidNow: More than 11 million adult population in Malaysia received Covid booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — A total of 11,889,785 adults or 50.8 per cent of the group in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNOW portal, a total 22,924,199 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed the booster dose, while 99.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,787,942 individuals or 88.6 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,867,585 individuals or 91.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 78,731 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 510 as first dose, 728 as second dose and 77,493 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,466,293.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, eight deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with two of them in Johor, three in Perak and one each in Melaka, Pahang and Terengganu. — Bernama