SMTrack refutes accusations on involvement in RFID projects in Malaysia’s toll plazas

File picture of cars heading to the Sungai Besi toll plaza with the Radio Frequency Identification technology (RFID) system. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — SMTrack Bhd has denied the allegation of its involvement in the current radio frequency identification (RFID) projects for the country’s toll plazas.

Deputy executive chairman Azmi Osman said to date, SMTrack is not involved in the project.

“The political propaganda is irresponsible and SMTrack will take appropriate actions against baseless accusations to protect the integrity of the company,” he said in a statement today.

Azmi said he also refuted the allegation that the appointment of Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff as an independent non-executive director of the company is related to a political connection.

He added that the company also did not involve Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew in any lobbying for any projects despite the emergence of Lee as its substantial shareholder. — Bernama