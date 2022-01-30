GOF arrests two Malaysians for alleged involvement in illegal logging activities in Bintangor, Sarawak

The seized items have been handed over to Sarikei Forest Department. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Jan 30 — Two local men have been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal logging activities at Tulai in Bintangor.

According to the 10th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) commanding officer Supt Mohammad Hafiz Kadir, the suspects aged 29 and 57 were arrested at about 2.45am during the ‘Op Khazanah’ raid yesterday.

“The raid was conducted following information from members of the public and intelligence gathered by GOF.

“The team also seized a total of 50 timber logs of different sizes, an excavator and a lorry with seizure amount estimated to be RM310,000,” he said in a statement.

Mohammad Hafiz said during the raid, the suspects were loading different sizes of timber logs using an excavator into a lorry.

“Their modus operandi is to gather timber logs at a certain location.

“They would load the logs into lorries at midnight or early morning to avoid being detected by the authorities and transport it to a nearby sawmill,” he said.

He added the seized items have been handed over to Sarikei Forest Department for further action. — Borneo Post