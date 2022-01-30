Domestic Trade Ministry will issue notices to traders raising prices during festive season, says Sarawak director

Customers browsing flowers and decoration at Yulek Morning Market, Cheras a day before Chinese New Year, February 11, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Jan 30 — A notice will be issued to traders who raise prices arbitrarily during the coming festivities, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Datuk Stanley Tan.

In a statement today, he said the notice will be issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to gain information as well as justification for any price hike by traders.

“Traders will need to present all information and documents that cause the price to increase.

“Those who fail to do so within a given time will be taken action under Section 21(5) of the Act for not providing any information requested by the assistant officer,” he added.

They can be fined up to RM100,000 (for corporation or company) while non-corporations or individuals may be fined up to RM50,000 or face imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Tan added that if found to be profiteering, action can be taken under Section 14(1) of the Act and they can be fined up to RM500,000 (for corporation or company) or RM100,000 for non-corporations and individuals; imprisoned for a term not exceeding three years; or both.

“KPDNHEP will always conduct monitoring and inspections in the field to ensure that no trader takes the opportunity to increase the selling price or profiteers especially during the upcoming festive season.

“Therefore, the ministry seeks the cooperation of consumers to channel any information if there are traders who increase prices in the coming festive season,” he said.

Complaints can be lodged through the following channels: Portal e-aduan (kpdnhep.gov.my); Call Center 1800 886 800; email at [email protected]; Ez Adu smartphone app; or calling Enforcement Command Center (ECC) at 03-8882 6245/6088

They can also call 03-8000 8000 (MYGCC), contact via Whatsapp at 019-279 4317, or report to any KPDNHEP office throughout Malaysia. — Borneo Post