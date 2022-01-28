People shunning Covid-19 booster shots due to social media trolls, says Perak exco

People register to get their Covid-19 booster jabs at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH), January 5, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, Jan 28 — The trend of ridiculing or trolling Covid-19 vaccine booster doses on social media is believed to be one of the reasons people are not too keen on getting the shots.

Perak Health, Science, Environment, and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said many have been “trolling” the booster dose on social media, claiming that it was harmful to the body’s health, despite them being administered based on several studies done by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“We hope those individuals will stop doing this so that we can help the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters after attending the Perak State Health Department’s Chinese New Year’s Operation 2022 (Ops Hu-Harimau) at a supermarket here today.

Mohd Akmal said only 42 per cent or 711,000 adults in Perak have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of January 26. — Bernama