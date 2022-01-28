NSC: EMCO at Kolej Vokasional Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Bentong from tomorrow

Kolej Vokasional Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Bentong, Pahang will be under EMCO from tomorrow until February 11. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at Kolej Vokasional Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Bentong, Pahang from tomorrow until February 11, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN director-general of national security Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement uploaded on Facebook today, said the decision was taken based on the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trend in the locality concerned.

Rodzi also said there were no extensions to and lifting of the EMCO in other localities in the country today. — Bernama