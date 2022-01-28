Former tahfiz principal pleads not guilty to 15 counts of sexual assault against students

According to the charge sheets, Azizul Yahya is facing 14 counts of physical sexual assault against the five students, aged between 13 and 15, and another charge of showing an obscene video to the same victims. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Jan 28 — A former principal of a Maahad Tahfiz school was charged at the Sessions Court here today with 15 counts of sexual assault against five male students at the school last year.

Clad in a green robe and white “kopiah” (skullcap), Azizul Yahya, 30, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

According to the charge sheets, Azizul is facing 14 counts of physical sexual assault against the five students, aged between 13 and 15, and another charge of showing an obscene video to the same victims.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at the school in Batu Gajah here between February and October last year.

He was charged under Section 14(a), 14(b), 14(d) and 15(e) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and can be punished with imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

The court did not allow bail and set February 23 for remention. — Bernama