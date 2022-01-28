Covid-19: 10 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, three brought in dead

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Ten more people have died from Covid-19 as of midnight, the Ministry of Health reported on its CovidNow website, bringing the total mortality rate close to 32,000.

Three of the fatalities were brought-in-dead cases. Total BIDs are now 6,437.

Deaths in the Klang Valley were the highest, at five, followed by two in Kelantan. Johor, Perak and Terengganu all had one death each.

The trend in Covid-19 deaths has been on a steady decline as more of the population gets vaccinated.

For every 10 million, 42 had died in the past two weeks.

Still, the country could face a surging number of cases with the emergence of the more contagious Omicron variant, which has now surpassed Delta as the dominant strain.

Malaysia logged 5,439 new infections yesterday, the first time since December 10, 2021 — when the country recorded 5,508 cases — that daily Covid-19 cases have crossed the 5,000-mark.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s numbers bring the total number of cases to 2,850,048.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday that the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is expected to rise, but a high vaccination rate would likely stave off any potential strain on the healthcare system.