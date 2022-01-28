Abang Jo: Sarawak to extend utility bill, rental discounts for another six months

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said a total of RM285.47 million was allocated for BKSS 8.0 with electricity bill discount being one of seven measures to assist the Sarawak people during the current Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 28 ― The Sarawak government is extending the monthly electricity bill discount of between five and 25 per cent for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers until June this year under the eighth package of the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS 8.0).

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said a total of RM285.47 million was allocated for BKSS 8.0 with electricity bill discount being one of seven measures to assist the Sarawak people during the current Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“The discount will benefit 647,000 households as well as commercial and industrial consumers in Sarawak. The total cost of this electricity bill discount amounting to RM166.8 million will be funded by the state government,” he said when announcing the latest assistance package here today.

A discount of between 10 and 25 per cent will also be given on monthly water bills for the period of January to June this year through a subsidy of RM24 million, while the 50 per cent rental discount for 3,200 tenants at the Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) schemes will also be extended for the same period.

The BKSS 8.0 measures also involve rental payment exemption to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating at business premises owned by the state’s statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs) for six months.

Abang Johari said the local authorities (PBT) would continue providing a rental discount of 50 per cent to 10,165 small traders renting market spaces and stalls under the PBT.

Meanwhile, a total of 87,500 small traders registered with the PBT will receive a special one-off grant of RM1,000 each, to be channelled through the state government’s online financial transaction platform, Sarawak Pay.

Some 1,725 passenger boat and van operators, taxi drivers as well as school bus and van operators will also be given one-off cash assistance of RM500 to help them continue their operations.

“The assistance reflects the commitment of the Sarawak government in restoring the socio-economic wellbeing of the people like in the previous BKSS packages,” he added. ― Bernama