Subang Airport still under MAHB management, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says until now, MAHB is still authorised to operate the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah in Subang. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SUBANG, Jan 25 ― Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has reiterated that the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang remains under the management and operational oversight of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) although plans to privatise it remain on the table.

Speaking to the media today, he said any business capital done by MAHB is based on the operating agreement between the government and the company.

“Until now, MAHB is still authorised to operate the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah in Subang so there is no change in that.

“Many people are of the view that the airport needs to be upgraded as every country has a city airport,” Wee said at the launching of new airline SKS Airways today.

SKS Airways offers flights between Subang to Pangkor Island beginning Jan 26, Subang to Pulau Redang from January 31 and to Pulau Tioman from Subang and Johor Baru in the second quarter of 2022.

With the commencement of the three routes, there will be 12 scheduled flights per day at the full capacity of 228 passengers with all-in fares from RM160 one way. ― Bernama