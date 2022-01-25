State ministries to submit annual report cards on Sabah Maju Jaya plan, says chief minister

Hajiji gives his address at the State Civil Service Assembly. ― Borneo Post

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 25 ― The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has made it mandatory for all state ministries to submit ‘report cards’ on the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) plan annually, said Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Chief Minister said the annual reports on the implementation and achievement status of the SMJ plan must be submitted by March 29.

He said each ministry is also required to hold an open day to allow the people to “listen, see, and feel” the meaning and value of the SMJ plan.

“I hope all government agencies are ready to furnish the report on the status of implementation and achievements of the initiatives under their respective purview.

“I also want federal agencies in Sabah to present their planning and status of programmes as well as projects being implemented for the people to see and understand,” Hajiji said during the State Civil Service Assembly here today.

He called on the State Federal Secretary’s office to coordinate the participation of federal agencies during the open day.

“This is imperative because I hold steadfast to the principle that the success of the government’s development agenda is not just when the value and meaning of the development are heard but must also be seen and felt by the rakyat,” he added.

Hajiji, who is also Finance Minister, pointed out initial economic indicators had shown Sabah is on the right track as far as SMJ is concerned in terms of curbing economic downward growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rehabilitating the state’s economy, and registering an all-time high revenue of RM5.449 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

He said the key to successfully implementing the development agenda is commitment to work as a team.

“As the leader of the government and state, I need a team that has a full grasp of the meaning of the state development direction. Acceptance and togetherness is the foundation, while the thrust is commitment and will to work and achieve a common goal,” he said.

Hajiji stressed the state public sector needs to continuously galvanise itself through civil service transformation initiatives to ensure the success of the GRS government’s agenda.

“We need to be always on the lookout and carry out transformation programmes to empower the civil service. This will ensure we have the best team that keeps abreast with the current needs,” he said.

Hajiji added he is committed to support any initiative aimed at transforming and strengthening the state or federal civil services. ― Borneo Post