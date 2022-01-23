Johor polls: Parti Bangsa Malaysia could field candidates, says info chief

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is mulling the possibility of fielding candidates in the upcoming Johor state election.

Its information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid said the party’s Supreme Council will decide on this soon, including whether to work with government-aligned parties in line with PBM’s decision to support the establishment at the federal level.

He said the PBM will be introducing policies it intends to champion through its six-core thrust agenda ‘The Great Reset 2030’.

“They include racial diversity, women and young leadership empowerment, generating the economy, educational transformation and enhancing the mastery of science and technology,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama