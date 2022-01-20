Malaysia isn’t going down the drain; it’s already there, says Shafie on govt’s flood management

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal stressed in the Dewan Rakyat today that climate change is real and Malaysia needs to step up its game in response. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today took a swipe at the federal government over its failure to revise the country’s flood management template regularly.

During the Special Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament Session for the Dewan Rakyat today, Shafie stressed that climate change is real and Malaysia needs to step up its game in response.

The sitting was called to discuss post-flood efforts, coordination of aid to the public and long-term flood mitigation planning.

“Climate change is real. Flood issues in Malaysia are not new. They have been around for ages, but what we continue to see is the government’s failure at managing it.

“The recent flood tragedy showed every politician fighting over who was responsible. To me, the prime minister should step up and take charge of the loss of 27 lives.

“You are the ‘CEO’ of the country. You have the power to call all ministers for discussions. Don’t wait until 50 more lives are claimed.

Shafie went on to chide the government over the fact it was the people, NGOs and volunteers who came forward to help without any financial assistance at all.

“We spent billions on all the ministries, but at the end of the day, it was the people who helped each other. Where did we go wrong?

“This government has failed. Not only financially, but also when it comes to the loss of its people.

“Let’s not be in denial. The country is not going down the drain. We are already in it... unemployment, poverty and the death rate,” he said.