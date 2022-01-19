Report: Kota Kuala Muda school told to shut down after dozens of students catch Covid-19

A notice of closure is seen at the entrance of SJK (C) Yak Chee in Puchong October 12, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Kota Kuala Muda Secondary School in Sungai Petani, Kedah, has been told to shut down after 33 of its students tested positive for Covid-19, Berita Harian reported today.

The 33 cases were detected after 61 students were screened. The index case from the cluster, named Dah Jalan Pantai, was first reported last Friday.

“The students who tested positive have been sent to the quarantine centre and Low Risk Treatment Centre for Covid-19 in Jitra and Kulim (respectively), while close contacts have been told to quarantine at the dormitories,” Dr Othman Warijo, director of the state’s Health Department, was quoted as saying.

“Other school staff who are close contacts have also been told to be quarantined and advised to undergo testing if they have symptoms,” he added.

The school will be shut temporarily but no definite date for reopening has been announced.