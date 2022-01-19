Covid-19: Sabah records 73 cases from new cluster involving school in Sandakan

State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the 16-year-old student was detected positive for the virus after undergoing the RTK AG test on January 16 and was quarantined and given treatment. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — Sabah has reported a new Covid-19 cluster with the index case being a male student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sandakan and up to today, 73 positive cases have been recorded from this cluster.

“The index case was screened after having the symptoms of fever, cough and a cold on the same day (January 16).

“Then the screening done on 117 students detected 72 positive cases, bringing the cumulative number to 73. All the positive cases are categorised as mild (categories one and two) and are being quarantined and treated.

“The Jalan Pertukangan Cluster, Sandakan is an educational institution cluster as it occurs at the SMK Sandakan hostel in Jalan Pertukangan, mukim Pantai Elopura,” he said in the statement issued.

Masidi, who is also the spokesman for the Sabah government on Covid-19, said a total of 242 new cases were reported today, bringing the cumulative number to 244,823.

He added that another 230 patients had recovered, bringing the total number so far to 237,074 while 724 were still being treated for the viral infection.

Two deaths from Covid-19 were reported today, one of which was in Tuaran and the other in Kota Marudu. — Bernama