A health worker uses a swab to collect a sample for Covid-19 testing from a man in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia recorded 2,342 new Covid-19 cases today as compared to 3,010 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases nationwide now to 2,810,689.

