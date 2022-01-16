Perak govt says re-development of Kinta Riverwalk will not be a white elephant project

The re-development of Kinta Riverwalk is to attract more tourists to the Ipoh City Tourism Triangle. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Jan 16 — The Perak government has given an assurance that development of tourism products at the Kinta Riverwalk here will not be a ‘white elephant’ project.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said re-development of the tourism products in the area would be handled only by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) and not by several agencies as was done previously.

“We hope that this one agency-strategy to regulate development of the project will lead to more integrated development to ensure tourism products here can be maintained and further enhanced.

“This is because, in the past, we had various parties developing this area, so maybe that’s why it could not be managed well,” she told a press conference after its re-opening here last night. Also present was Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

On the re-development of Kinta Riverwalk, Nolee Ashilin said it was a continuation of the Ipoh Heritage Trail previously developed to attract more tourists to the Ipoh City Tourism Triangle.

“This development will complement the planning of the Old Town Tourism Area as outlined in the Special Area Plan (RKK) and Ipoh Walkable City as well as the Ipoh Local Plan 2035,” she added. — Bernama