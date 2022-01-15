Number of flood victims in Johor drops to 95 as at 8am

Floodwaters have receded in Kampung Spang Loi in Segamat, Johor, enabling light vehicles to pass through, January 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 15 ― The number of flood victims in Johor continued to register a decrease as of 8am today, with 95 people compared with 271 individuals yesterday evening.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said only two districts were still affected by the floods involving five relief centres (PPS), with Segamat still recording the highest number of evacuees with 83 people, followed by Tangkak with 12 people.

“Muar has fully recovered from the floods when the last PPS in the district at Balairaya Kampung Jawa was closed yesterday.

“Two PPS in Segamat, namely at Sekolah Agama Buloh Kasap and Balairaya Kampung Sanglang were also closed yesterday after all the evacuees were allowed to return home,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan also reminded residents living near Sungai Bekok, Bekok Dam in Batu Pahat that has reached the alert level and is showing a rising trend to remain vigilant.

The weather in the state is reported to be sunny, including in the flood-hit districts. ― Bernama