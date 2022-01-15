MOH: Quarantine period for Covid-19 close contacts who’ve received booster dose now five days

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Health Ministry announced new quarantine periods for Covid-19 cases and those with close contact to between five to seven days.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the quarantine period for those with close contact to Covid-19 cases is now five days for those who have received their booster doses.

However, the quarantine period remains at seven days for other close contact cases who have received one to two doses of vaccines or were unvaccinated.

Those with close contact will be required to undertake the RTK-Ag (antigen) test on their own or at the nearest health facility if they were to develop symptoms.

If they were without symptoms, they are also required to take the antigen test at a health facility on the fifth day if under a five-day quarantine or on the seventh day if under a seven-day quarantine.

Khairy said Covid-19 positive cases, for all variants, will be quarantined for seven days for all who were fully vaccinated and did not display any symptoms.

“Those who were not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated or are displaying symptoms, will be quarantined for 10 days,” he said in a statement today.

He said the quarantine periods will be in force from tomorrow onwards and this will also apply to those who are currently under quarantine.

The quarantine period for travellers who just arrived in Malaysia will remain the same as what he had announced a few days ago, he added.