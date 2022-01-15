Sarawak's newly elected state assembly to sit on Feb 14

A general view of the Sarawak state legislative assembly building in Kuching, December 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 15 ― The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is expected to convene for the first time on February 14 for three days after the December 18 polls last year.

According to an official letter sighted by The Borneo Post yesterday, the next DUN sitting scheduled for February 14 to 16 will start off with the swearing-in ceremony at 9am.

All the 82 august House members are invited to bring along their spouses to attend the ceremony.

These elected representatives are expected to confirm their attendance with the DUN Secretariat by or on January 31.

In the 12th state election, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won 76 seats out of the 82 seats contested while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) won four seats and two seats respectively. ― Borneo Post