IJN: Dr Mahathir discharged following op success, to recuperate at home

In a brief statement, IJN said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the specialist heart institute at 3.45pm following a successful procedure. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for an unspecified medical procedure last week was discharged today.

In a brief statement, IJN said Dr Mahathir was discharged from the specialist heart institute at 3.45pm following a successful procedure.

“He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home,” it said, referring to Dr Mahathir.

On January 9, Dr Mahathir was given a clean bill of health after he was admitted to the IJN for an elective medical procedure on January 7.

The 96-year-old Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then, in 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and underwent a quadruple bypass surgery a year later.

Dr Mahathir was hospitalised at IJN just last month for an unspecified ailment.

He underwent a full medical check-up and was similarly given a clean bill of health and discharged before Christmas.

The last time he was admitted to IJN prior to 2021 was on February 10, 2018, for a chest infection.