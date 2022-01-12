HKL says MyUbat issue due to patient, pharmacist misunderstanding

Nurses go home after working the night shift at the KL Hospital April 2, 2020. HKL director Dr Rohana Johan clarified that the confusion arose when the MyUbat service could not be implemented for certain medicines following their limited supply. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The viral issue over social media on the pharmacy service of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) recently is a misunderstanding between the complainant and the officer on duty.

HKL director Dr Rohana Johan clarified that the confusion arose when the MyUbat service could not be implemented for certain medicines following their limited supply.

To implement the MyUbat application and delivery by post would need packaging two weeks earlier from the date the patient receives the medicine,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Rohana, however, said the service would resume as usual when the stock of the medicine returned to normal.

She said at the same time, HKL had identified the officer concerned in the communication tiff and appropriate action would be taken to ensure such an incident does not recur.

“HKL will be taking action to improve services at all counters,” she added.

A patient recently shared his dissatisfaction on HKL service via social media when dealing with a pharmacy staff of HKL. — Bernama