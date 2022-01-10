Terengganu govt monitoring if civil servants have fake vaccine certificates, says state exco

Police hold up a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate allegedly issued by a doctor in Terengganu on Saturday. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA NERUS, Jan 10 — The Terengganu government is monitoring if civil servants in the state are involved in obtaining fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates following the arrest of a private clinic doctor over fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the state.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman, Dr Alias Razak said the state government takes a serious view of the issue of false vaccination certificates as it concerns the safety and health of the people.

“We will be ordering government departments to monitor those who are anti-vaccine and whether they acquire fake vaccination certificates. This is a serious offence and the matter would be monitored by the departments concerned to ensure the matter (purchase of fake vaccination certificate) does not recur,” he told reporters here today.

He was commenting on the arrest of a private clinic doctor by police in Marang on Saturday after being suspected of issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Dr Alias said the state government is leaving it to police and the Health Ministry (MOH) to flush out any other private medical practitioners involved in such despicable activities.

Earlier, Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa in a media conference today said a 51-year-old doctor was nabbed at his clinic in a raid by the Terengganu Health Department after receiving public complaints on the activity.

Rohaimi said initial investigations found 1,900 individuals had vaccinations with the clinic and police are still probing the actual individuals who did not receive their vaccine shots as police only found fake vaccination certificates. — Bernama