Johor MB declines to rule out early state election

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad did not discount the fact that a snap state election will be called soon, but denies that a date had already fixed, January 10, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 10 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today would not deny that an early state election could take place, reiterating that his government must keep its options open.

However, he said no decision has been reached despite his administration holding only a one-seat advantage in the state assembly.

“As far as I am concerned, as the mentri besar, I have never announced any decision on Johor having a snap election even if there are other parties commenting on the matter, including having a fixed date.

“I am of the opinion that I have to look at the situation of the state government that only has a one-seat majority.

“So, that is the situation that Johor is at the moment,” said Hasni after officiating the Johor Entrepreneurs Awards 2020 at the Persada International Convention Centre here today.

The Benut assemblyman was commenting on rumours that Johor will hold a snap state election soon. The rumours started making its rounds shortly after the death of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian on December 21 last year.

Hasni, who is also the state Umno liaison committee chief, said the state government clearly was not comfortable with such a weak hold on the assembly.

“The state government needs to look if there are any changing support and also agendas that need the support of the state assembly.

“At present, there is no issue with support by allied parties and coalitions towards the state government,” he said.

On December 25 last year, Hasni reportedly said that the Johor government will monitor the situation, including on the need to hold a state election considering it only has one majority seat in the state legislative assembly, following the death of Osman.

He said there was a need to understand the reaction, especially among parties that joined to form the state government.