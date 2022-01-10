In Sarawak, GPS component parties agree with PBB’s move to establish new wing

Some members of GPS component parties have deemed PBB’s move to establish a new wing for those aged 18 to 28 as the right move forward. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Jan 10 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep welcomes the move by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to establish a new wing for those aged 18 to 28.

He said the move serves as a good idea for other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to follow suit.

“We (PDP), a component party under GPS, welcome PBB’s move to set up a new wing for youth members aged 18 to 28.

“This move is done for the sake of the party (PBB) and the benefit of the people in GPS and as such ensures the youths to be on the right track,” Henry said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) acting president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum said the party will discuss on whether to follow PBB’s footsteps and set up a similar wing during its Supreme Council Meeting to be held on January 22.

He deemed it as a “right move” from the party, adding it was done in line with current needs.

On January 9 at a press conference after chairing a PBB Supreme Council meeting, Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg announced that PBB would establish a new wing specifically for members aged 18 to 28.

The PBB party president explained this would be realised once an amendment to the party’s constitution was passed in the coming PBB Convention or triennial general meeting (TGM) in June.

“PBB will amend its constitution due to a proposal to create another wing in the party. At present, there is women’s wing, youth wing and soon we will create a wing which focuses on youths aged between 18 to 28 years old.

“We will create a wing specifically for them because we want them to be together with us as we manage our society at large.

“While we are facing an ageing population, we also have to look into the needs of the young in this digital era. PBB as you know is a dynamic party, and we have to adjust ourselves to the aspirations of the young and Sarawakians at large based on current political and economic situation,” Abang Johari said. — Borneo Post Online