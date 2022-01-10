CM: Sabah open to views, ideas from NGOs for the benefit of public

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Ser Hajiji Noor said that he welcomes input from NGOs and those who have the interest of the state in mind especially when it comes to issues on the environment, tourism, health and even those related to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63). — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 10 — The Sabah government is open to views and recommendations from non-governmental organisations for the benefit of the state and the public, said chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that he welcomes input from NGOs and those who have the interest of the state in mind especially when it comes to issues on the environment, tourism, health and even those related to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

“As chief minister, I am ready to listen to suggestions. I am open in terms of my management of the state. What is important is that we carry out our responsibility as entrusted by the people.

“NGOs should be free to express their opinions on matters which are beneficial to the state and the people,” he said after meeting with the Sabah Action Body Advocating Right (SABAR) Board of Trustees led by its chairman, Datuk Johan Ariffin Abdul Samad.

SABAR, established in April 2021, has a membership of 100 people comprising senior members of society including former senior civil servants.

According to Johan, SABAR is a non-political citizen group concerned with Sabah rights and matters related to MA63 and the group looks forward to contributing ideas and resources to the state government.

Hajiji thanked SABAR for offering to assist him and the state government on important matters

The chief minister said the state government has made headways in matters related to MA63, among them the passing of the Federal Constitution Amendment 2021 Bill, oil and gas rights, power to issue fishing licenses and others.

“In the context of MA63, we have made good progress,” Hajiji said.