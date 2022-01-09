Girl’s toes stuck in escalator: Occupational Safety and Health Dept issues cease operation notice to Kelantan supermarket

KOTA BARU, Jan 9 — The Kelantan Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has ordered the management of a supermarket here to temporarily stop the operation of its escalators after a girl’s toes were stuck in the machine last Friday (January 7).

Kelantan DOSH director Abdul Aziz Salim said the notice, effective today, stipulated that the escalators cease operating for one to two weeks until the management carried out the repair work and guaranteed that the machines were safe for use.

“Kelantan DSOH has also called on the management of the premises, competent firms (FYK) and the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK Malaysia) for further action.

“Legal action will be taken against the responsible party if it is found that there is a violation under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 or the Factories and Machinery Act 1967,” he said in a statement today.

On Friday (January 7), a three-year-old girl got her toes stuck in the machine while she was using the escalator at a supermarket here. She was later sent to Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian for treatment.

Abdul Aziz said the Kelantan DOSH viewed the accident seriously and advised consumers, especially parents, to always monitor their children when using the escalator.

“Previously there have been several cases, all involving children, where at this age their movements are unpredictable and they need to be constantly monitored by parents or guardians,” he said.

He also urged the supermarket management to take precautionary measures such as putting up warning signs and holding announcements to the public from time to time on compliance with the safety measures prescribed for the use of escalators. — Bernama